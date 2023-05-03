Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

European indices closed lower yesterday when market sentiment was at the lows amid regional bank fears in the US. There was a bit of a recovery in Wall Street before the end of the day, so this in part related to that. But also, US futures are slightly higher as well so there's that. S&P 500 futures are up 8 points, or 0.2%, currently. However, it is still early in the day and things can quickly change once we get to US trading once again.