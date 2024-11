Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

German stocks have cooled off after the gains yesterday and the overall mood now is more tepid if anything else. This comes with US futures also keeping flattish but it is still early in the day. Investors will look to Wall Street again later to see if they can continue the post-election run higher.