Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.3%

S&P 500 futures are now down 0.3%, with Nasdaq futures down 0.7% and Dow futures down 0.1%. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are down 3.3 bps to 3.700% and that's weighing further on USD/JPY as well. The pair is now down 0.8% to 142.30 on the day, threatening a potential drop below the August low - similar to 10-year yields.