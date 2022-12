Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

The overall market mood today is more tentative with S&P 500 futures seen up 5 points, or 0.12%, currently. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are up 1.7 bps to 3.592% as we get things underway in the session. The dollar remains steadier for the most part but USD/JPY did fall back from 137.45 to 136.80 currently after a test of its 200-hour moving average here.