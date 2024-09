Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.7%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

UK stocks are the ones lagging as the labour market data affirms that at the balance, the BOE can keep policy steady next week. That despite wages continuing to cool, both in nominal and real terms. Anyway, equities are keeping more pensive to start the day overall. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% with Nasdaq futures down 0.3% currently.