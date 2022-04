Eurostoxx -1.3%

Germany DAX -1.7%

France CAC 40 -1.5%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -1.6%

Equities sentiment has been rather sour since last week and the slump is continuing today with global growth worries plaguing markets in general. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% so that doesn't help, following a 1.7% drop in the cash market yesterday.