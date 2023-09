Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.7%

This comes as US futures are also trending higher, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.2%. The softer dollar today is arguably the key driver, amid the unwinding in USD/JPY longs after BOJ governor Ueda's remarks over the weekend.