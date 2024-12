Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

It's all looking positive for stocks now as the mood music has turned up after China's announcement earlier. S&P 500 futures are also seen up 0.1% as risk trades are rallying to start the session. In FX, the biggest beneficiary is the aussie with AUD/USD lifted up from 0.6385 earlier to 0.6425 on the day now.