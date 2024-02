Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

This is very much European indices consolidating the gains for the month as stocks take a bit of a breather this week. Still, the DAX and CAC 40 are hanging at fresh record highs and that speaks to the stellar performance in February. Mind you, this is despite traders paring back ECB rate cut bets. Wild.