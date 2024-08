Closing changes in Europe on the day:

Stoxx 600 +1.6%

German DAX +1.5%

Francis CAC +1.9%

UK's FTSE 100 +1.8%

Spain's IBEX +2.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB +2.4%

European stocks gave a bit back late but closed near the highs. Where there is some concern at the moment is in the Nasdaq, which has pared its gain to 1.0%, which is a post-opening low.