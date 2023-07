Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

The turn in the mood is coming in the past hour, with US futures also being dragged lower. S&P 500 futures are now down 12 points, or 0.3%, on the day. There's no major headline causing the drag but bear in mind that today is when market flows are really starting to come back after the extended break in the US.