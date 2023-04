Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

This comes after the stumble again yesterday as the DAX and CAC 40 face rejection at the highs for the year from earlier this week. Elsewhere, US futures are also a tad on the softer side with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2% and Dow futures flattish as well for now.