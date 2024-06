Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

It's tough to get a read on things on European indices this week. The Monday gains were largely erased yesterday but are now being restored in the early stages of trading today. That reflects a rather back and forth mood, with eyes on the French election coming later this weekend.