Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.9%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.5%

This comes despite a modest showing in US stocks yesterday, though largely led by tech shares. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% today, so that isn't helping with the mood. But in Europe, the relief bounce in French stocks is looking to be faded rather quickly it would seem.