Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

The overall market mood is rather tentative now with US futures also sitting marginally lower. S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% with Nasdaq futures down 0.4% but that owes more to tech sentiment feeling more sluggish after Nvidia's earnings release. The revenue figures were a beat but investors seem to be less convinced of the other details amid their own lofty expectations. Dow futures are also seen down 0.1% currently.