Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

This mirrors the mood in US futures, which are flattish at the moment. There's not much enthusiasm so far on the day as market interest is lacking, even in FX for the most part. It seems that trading activity should only pick up again later when we move towards the US session with the FOMC meeting minutes coming up as well.