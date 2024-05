Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.4%

Inflation worries are creeping back into the picture after the UK CPI report here. If anything, it's also a good reason to take some off the top after the stunning climb in stocks earlier this month. US futures are also marked down by 0.1% as the mood is a more cautious one now. Do be reminded that we also still have Nvidia earnings to come after the close later today.