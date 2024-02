Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

UK stocks are the ones leading the way, after the inflation report earlier here. The pound is down 0.3% against the dollar to 1.2550 and that is also helping as the session gets underway. Elsewhere, US futures are a touch higher with tech shares leading the slight bounce for now. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% with Nasdaq futures up 0.4% currently.