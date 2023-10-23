Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

The good news for stocks is that the risk-off flows from Friday are seen abating slightly. US futures are up 0.1% but have fallen a little in the last 15-20 minutes as the overall mood is still rather tentative. The bad news for stocks is that bond yields continue to march higher, with 10-year Treasury yields now up around 6 bps at 4.982% on the day. That will keep broader market sentiment on edge, especially if we do see a break of 5%.