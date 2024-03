Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

For European indices, there's not much to complain as we are consolidating at the highs. The same can be said for US equities as well over the last week. US futures are sitting higher though, up 0.2% for now. Just be wary that month-end and quarter-end flows could induce some volatility bouts later in the week.