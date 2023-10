Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.7%

Now, that's a familiar theme that dates back to last year when the Fed was aggressively hiking interest rates. It's funny how the end of that cycle is leading to the same exact theme in markets, albeit for very different reasons. S&P 500 futures are also marked down by 0.6% currently as higher bond yields are weighing on risk trades today once again.