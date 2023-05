Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.8%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

This follows from the rough mood late in Wall Street yesterday and also the softer tones today. US futures are down roughly 0.3% at the moment. For French stocks, they are getting a bit of a check from a technical perspective as we see a break below key support levels from yesterday: