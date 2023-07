Eurostoxx -1.0%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC -1.1%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -1.2%

The selling continues on the week with European indices looking rather heavy to start the session. US futures are also lower across the board and that brings back into question worries about the global economy. And also, was last week's gains more about window dressing then?