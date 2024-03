Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.8%

Things were already setting up for a softer open as European stocks had to play catch up to Wall Street's retreat on Friday. But with US futures also now slipping lower, it is dampening the mood a fair bit. S&P 500 futures are now down 19 points, or 0.4%, on the day currently.