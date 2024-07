Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.7%

This comes as US futures are also holding up, with S&P 500 futures seen higher by 0.2%. Despite the early optimism, US trading is a different ball game though as we saw last week. Besides that, traders will also have to digest the events since the weekend with Joe Biden pulling out of the presidential race and China announcing a number of easing measures to start the week.