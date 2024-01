Eurostoxx -1.3%

Germany DAX -1.2%

France CAC 40 -1.4%

UK FTSE -1.4%

Spain IBEX -1.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.9%

It's a rough one as the overall risk mood remains on the defensive following the losses this week. S&P 500 futures are down 0.5% on the day with bond yields keeping a little higher to start the session. The hotter-than-expected UK inflation data here is a factor at play, helping to see the pound also reverse higher against the dollar.