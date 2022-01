Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

This comes as US futures are also seen on the up so far today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures up 0.1%. Just be wary of things in the bond market though. 10-year Treasury yields are up to 1.80% and that could start to weigh on risk sentiment later on should tech stocks get hit - similar to last week.