Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.3%

There is some light positive tones but it isn't anything that stands out all too much. All eyes are fixated on the US consumer inflation report later and that will set the tone for the rest of the trading day. The risk mood is leaning towards being more tentative with US futures not doing much on the day so far. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures up 0.1%.