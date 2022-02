Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.3%

There are some slightly better undertones in Europe but US futures are reflecting some caution against any potential unbridled optimism. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, and Dow futures down 0.1%.

In the FX space, the dollar and yen are mildly softer with the aussie leading gains so far on the day. AUD/USD is up 0.3% to 0.7173 currently.