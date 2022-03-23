Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

US futures are reflecting a more tentative vibe though, down 0.1% as the mood fluctuates a little. But all in all, equities are holding up after the run of gains since last week. Bond yields are also staying elevated, although off the highs earlier in the day. 10-year Treasury yields are now around 2.38% after having climbed above 2.41% earlier.

In FX, there is generally little change overall with the yen still under pressure though off earlier lows. USD/JPY is still hovering just above 121.00 but down from a high of 121.40 in Asia Pacific trading.