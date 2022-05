Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Steady tones as we get things underway and equities look to book end the week with a more moderate showing. US futures are little changed with S&P 500 futures flat, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures flat on the day as well.

In FX, the dollar is looking sluggish as it keeps slightly lower as pointed out earlier here.