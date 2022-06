Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Of note, French stocks are holding up despite a symbolic defeat for Macron over the weekend here. There is still the thought that he will be able to get support from other allies to carry on reforms but we'll see.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.6%, and Dow futures up 0.3% on the day. Just be reminded though that it is a US holiday today.