Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germny DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

Some of the early optimism has been tempered with though, as US futures fall flat now as we get into European morning trade. A solid rebound towards the latter stages in Wall Street is arguably helping to keep sentiment in European stocks more upbeat, though any real positive signals are still iffy as a whole.

April's fall is still fresh on the minds of investors for now and it is all down to the Fed for what comes next.