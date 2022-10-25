Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

US futures are little changed to flat, so there isn't much optimism in the air as we look to get things going on the session. That said, bond yields are nudging lower and that is a bit of a relief for broader market sentiment in general. However, we are still in the early stages of the day and with yesterday's turn higher in yields, it is too soon to be jumping to conclusions for now. 10-year Treasury yields are down 5 bps to 4.181% at the moment.