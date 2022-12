Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Major indices in Europe posted losses ranging from 2% to over 3% last week, so the slightly positive open today isn't saying much. It is a vulnerable time for equities, particularly if you consider the technical outlook for Wall Street at the moment as noted here. For now, there is a bit of a breather with S&P 500 futures also seen up 15 points, or 0.4%, at the moment.