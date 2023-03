Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

French stocks are opening the week at fresh record highs with the CAC 40 index seen at 7,388 currently. The DAX is also at the highs for the year as the incredible resilience in European equities continue to play out.