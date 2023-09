Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

It's a decent bounce after what has been a rather sluggish week for stocks in general. US futures are also keeping a little higher with S&P 500 futures up 0.2% currently. This comes as Treasury yields are a bit on the heavier side today. 10-year yields are down 4.2 bps to 4.220% and that is also helping to see the dollar keep a touch lower across the board.