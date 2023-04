Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

The DAX and CAC 40 are at their highest levels for the year, keeping with the positive momentum from last week. US futures are also slightly higher but just be mindful of regional banks earnings releases in the days ahead. So far, there isn't much worries from that after what we saw on Friday though.