Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Risk tones are more guarded at the moment with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures up 0.1%. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are up 1 bps to 1.72% but that is down from around 1.75% earlier in the day.

There are still some hints of caution as the market waits to see how the Russia-Ukraine war plays out. In the FX space, the dollar is holding higher against the euro, pound and yen but lower against the loonie, aussie and kiwi in mixed trading.