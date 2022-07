Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Equities are looking to be on the defensive to start the session, with US futures also slumping to fresh lows on the day now. S&P 500 futures are down 0.7%, Nasdaq futures down 0.7%, and Dow futures down 0.6%.

The dollar is broadly bid across the board and that is keeping risk on edge as European traders continue to take to the hot US CPI data yesterday.