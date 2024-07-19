Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.4%

US futures have also erased earlier gains, with S&P 500 futures now down 0.1%. It is being reported that a major outage by Microsoft is also impacting banks, media outlets, and several other platforms. Of note, Sky News is down in the UK and has not been able to broadcast live this morning. Meanwhile, there are also disruptions with the London Stock Exchange as a result of the outages.