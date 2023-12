Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.5%

We're truly into the closing stages of the year already and so, profit-taking flows could be a consideration factor after having seen the DAX and CAC 40 hit fresh record highs last week. US futures are keeping some calmer tones with S&P 500 futures up 0.1% with Nasdaq futures and Dow futures flattish for now.