Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -1.6%

It's a bit of a softer start after the better showing last week. In part, the late retreat in US stocks on Friday isn't helping I would say. As for the overall mood today, it is more tentative with US futures keeping little changed. Spanish stocks are the ones hurt the most in Europe, as there is no clear winner from the general election over the weekend.