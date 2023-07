Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

LVMH is one of the main drags for French stocks today, after the earnings report here. Meanwhile, Deutsche is also down 1% on the day after announcing a profit slump earlier. US futures are mostly little changed though, so that is signifying a more tentative mood in the overall scheme of things today.