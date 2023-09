Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.4%

All eyes are staying on the bond market for further clues today but equities are not finding much of a reprieve so far this week. S&P 500 futures are also marked down by 0.2%, so that is keeping overall sentiment slightly on the softer side now.