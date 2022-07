Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

With a Russian gas cut hitting the economic hopes of Europe, stocks are looking rather sluggish to start the day. At the same time, the softer mood in US futures isn't helping with S&P 500 futures down 0.3% alongside Nasdaq futures and Dow futures as well.