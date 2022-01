Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.9%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX flat

Equities are still largely under pressure, with tech stocks leading the downside charge. Bond yields are continuing to push higher in Europe and the US so that is weighing on the mood further as we get things going on the session.

Elsewhere, US futures are also still keeping lower on the day. S&P 500 futures are down 0.7%, Nasdaq futures down 0.8%, and Dow futures down 0.6% currently.