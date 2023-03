Eurostoxx -1.3%

Germany DAX -1.7%

France CAC 40 -1.5%

UK FTSE -1.4%

Spain IBEX -1.9%

Of note, the banks index in Europe is down by 3.7% at the open. That reflects the negative mood caused by the SVB situation in the US. You can refer to my post here for some backdrop on that. US futures are still marked lower on the day as well with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures down 0.7%, while Nasdaq futures are down 0.4%.