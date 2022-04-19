Stoxx 600 -0.8%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.9%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

The prospects of higher inflation is still largely weighing on sentiment in Europe, in turn leading to the outlook that the region is headed for a pronounced economic slowdown in the months ahead. The lack of resolution in the Russia-Ukraine conflict also doesn't help in that regard.

But just be wary that overall risk sentiment is more mixed on the day, with US futures holding slightly higher. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.3% currently.