Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

This comes as US futures are also now ticking higher right after the open here in Europe. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are both up 0.2% while Dow futures are up 0.1% on the day. There's a bit of a dip buying theme so far to start the new week, which runs against the sell-on-rallies theme in the previous three weeks in August. A calm before the storm perhaps?